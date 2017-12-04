Nashville notes

Chris Stapleton stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to promote his new album, From A Room: Volume 2. You can watch for his performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. Chris will also guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated hour airs in your area.

Hunter Hayes is launching The Rescue Collection at Zappos.com. The line features two pairs of Superga sneakers boasting designs from David Garibaldi paintings created during Hunter’s “Rescue” music video. Proceeds from the limited editions will go to the North Shore Animal League America.

Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton will headline the fourth annual Country Lakeshake festival June 22-24 in Chicago.

