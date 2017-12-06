New Johnny Cash exhibit to focus on his style

Johnny Cash (Sony Legacy Recordings)

The Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville is getting a new exhibit in time for what would have been the late singer’s 86th birthday.

The Man in Black: The Style of Johnny Cash, Curated by Manuel will open on Feb. 26, 2018 and showcase some of Johnny Cash‘s famous stage wear.

Manuel Cuevas, who helped Johnny hone his signature all-black look, opened his own shop in 1975 after years of working for Los Angeles designer Nudie Cohn, known for his famously embellished “Nudie Suits.” In the exhibit, country fans can see Manuel’s original measurements, supplies and paperwork relating to Cash.

Manuel went on to dress numerous other country artists, including George Jones, Dwight Yoakam, and Marty Stuart, among others.

The Man in Black: The Style of Johnny Cash, Curated by Manuel will remain open for 18 months.

