“O Holy Morning”? Brett Young to sing a holiday hit on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

If you haven’t heard Brett Young do his version of “O Holy Night,” next week is your chance.

Brett will sing the classic carol next Tuesday as part of Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Holiday Hits Week.

The California native is the sole country performer in a week filled with superstars from all genres. On Monday, American Idol winner Fantasia performs a song from her new Christmas album, with Seal, British singer/songwriter James Arthur and boy band 98 Degrees rounding out the week.

Live with Kelly and Ryan follows Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

