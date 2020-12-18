“One of Them Girls” goes platinum, bringing Lee Brice his 12th certification of 2020

Curb RecordsIt’s been a landmark year for Lee Brice, and he’s got the hardware to prove it. “One of Them Girls,” the chart-topping first single off of his new album, Hey World, was just certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The success of “One of Them Girls” comes on the heels of another milestone the singer celebrated with “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” his duet with Carly Pearce. That song was certified platinum back in July.



The singer will try and keep that hot streak going with his new single, “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which is currently inside country radio’s Top 40.



In addition to his dozen new commemorative plaques, 2020 also brought Lee his first-ever CMA Award. That trophy also came courtesy of “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” in the category of Musical Event of the Year.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...