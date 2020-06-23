Passionate animal-lover vs. hunter: How Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher compromise

ABC/Image Group LA Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have some fun in the final installment of the faith-based documentary, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

Now that Mike’s career as a hockey player is over, he often does funny videos for his outdoor company, Catchin’ Deers — a constant source of comedy for Carrie.

“He thinks he can sing now,” Carrie says. “He says things like, ‘My new song drops Friday.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t say “drops.”‘”

“‘I’m gonna be in the studio,'” she continues, mimicking their conversations. “‘No, you’re not.’ I mean, yes, technically, but no.”

“I’m gonna go play hockey now,” Carrie teases. “How would you feel about that?”

“I’m a better singer than you are,” Mike challenges.

“I don’t think so.” Carrie shoots back. “It’s called Auto-Tune… Anybody can sound good.”

The two do revisit one of their big challenges: she’s a passionate animal-lover, while he’s an avid outdoorsman.

“Carrie does not like hunting one bit,” Mike confirms.

“If he could be a vegan/vegetarian, my life would be almost perfect,” she laughs.

It’s their Christianity that bridges the gap between their passionate beliefs.

“We know God brought us together and [we] trust his judgment,” Carrie explains.

“One of the compromises is that I wouldn’t have beef,” Mike reveals, “and that I’d shoot all my meat, with few exceptions.”

In turn, Carrie’s realized the value of Mike’s time outdoors.

“I would see how he would go and… have that fellowship with other men,” she reflects. “And I feel like men need to get together and… have that bro time.”

“I don’t know what goes on there. I don’t ask!” she laughs. “But he definitely comes home and… you can tell he feels fulfilled.”

You can watch all four parts of the documentary at IAmSecond.com now.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

