ABC – Carly Pearce has been waiting nearly her whole life to hold a CMA trophy with her name on it, so when the big moment finally arrived, it was pretty emotional.

The singer won a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year at the 2020 CMAs back in November, courtesy of her duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” When her trophy arrived, Carly made sure to share the special moment on social media, posting two images of her new award.



“My team surprised me yesterday with this gem,” Carly wrote. “I have dreamt of winning one of these since I was 5 years old, so there were plenty of tears when I held my very own with my name on it in my hands. Thank you country fans & thank you CMA.”

Carly’s kept busy since her CMAs win: She’s continued to share snippets of new music, ushering in 2021 with the live debut of a new song called “Didn’t Do” during a socially distanced acoustic round at Nashville’s Listening Room. Meanwhile, her new single, “Next Girl,” is currently on the Billboard Country Airplay chart’s top 40.

By Carena Liptak

