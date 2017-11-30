Reba McEntire’s first time hosting CMA Country Christmas is a ratings winner

ABC/Mark Levine

Christmas is off to a promising start for both the Country Music Association and ABC.

Ratings for this year’s annual CMA Country Christmas special — the first one with Reba McEntire as host — were up close to 20-percent compared to last year. The 2017 edition also was the most-watched version of the yuletide tradition in three years, helping ABC to come out on top in Monday’s prime time ratings.

If you missed the show featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Young and more, you can catch it December 23. It’ll re-air at 8 p.m. ET that Saturday on ABC.

