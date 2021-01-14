Scotty McCreery, Little Big Town & more join auction for COVID-19 relief

ABC – Crew Nation, which works to provide aid and funding to road crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has launched the One for the Roadies (Part 2) auction in partnership with Yeti that sees artists from across genres customizing and autographing the new Roadie 24 Cooler for fans to bid on.

Scotty McCreery is among the artists. He worked with his wife Gabi to paint a picture of their dog Moose overlooking the ocean on the side of the cooler, which is filled with Scotty merchandise.

Cam‘s personalized cooler honors her latest album, The Otherside, with sketch drawings of a redwood tree. She filled the cooler with swag including two autographed vinyl albums, T-shirts and more.

Little Big Town opted for a galactic approach for their cooler, signed by Phillip Sweet, which boasts an image of the moon and a shooting star, while Midland‘s pool-themed cooler displays multi-colored billiard balls.

Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes are also participating in the auction, which ends January 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

All of the proceeds go to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...