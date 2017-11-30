“Small Town Boy” Dustin Lynch stages his annual Christmas gift to Tullahoma, Tennessee

ABC/Image Group LA

When you’re a “Small Town Boy” who’s hit it big like Dustin Lynch, there’s no other option except to give back to your hometown — and that’s exactly what the Tullahoma, Tennessee native will do Thursday night.

The “I’d Be Jealous Too” hitmaker puts on his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Show November 30 at Tullahoma High School. This is the fourth year for the concert, which typically sells out the high school auditorium.

In addition to raising money for children’s charities in the area, Dustin’s fans, friends and family also bring gifts to help the Tullahoma Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drive. Last year, Dustin’s event raised more than $17,000, according to The Tullahoma News.

Over the years, Dustin’s donated more than $50,000 to help the kids in his hometown.

