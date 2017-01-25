“Something’s Going On”: Trace Adkins “Tempers His Vices” for First Studio Album in 4 Years

BBR Music Group/ Wheelhouse Records

Trace Adkins returns with his first studio album in four years at the end of March, and he’s strikingly candid about the time that’s passed since his last recording.

“A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned…” he says. “If you’ve led the kind of life I’ve led, at some point you have to temper your vices.”

Trace says that’s the outlook of his new single, “Watered Down,” and you can see that side of him in the song’s new lyric video, which was shot on his Nashville farm.

The man behind “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” hits the road February 4 on his 2017 tour, which kicks off in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and every purchase includes a physical copy of Trace’s forthcoming project.

Here’s the track listing for Trace’s twelfth studio album, Something’s Going On, which will be out March 31:

“Ain’t Just the Whiskey Talkin’”

“Jesus and Jones”

“Watered Down”

“Something’s Going On”

“If Only You Were Lonely”

“Gonna Make You Miss Me”

“I’m Gone”

“Country Boy Problems”

“Lit”

“Still a Soldier”

“Whippoorwills and Freight Trains”

“Hang”

