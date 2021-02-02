“That’s Life”: Willie Nelson unveils the title track for his new Frank Sinatra tribute project

Willie Nelson offers up the title track to That’s Life, his forthcoming tribute project to his old friend and touring partner, Frank Sinatra.



This time around, Willie interprets one of the best-loved hits of Sinatra’s career. Willie previously released “Cottage for Sale” when he first announced his upcoming album, which is due out next month.



That’s Life is Willie’s second full album of Sinatra covers, following 2018’s My Way, a project that earned him a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album the year it came out.



In addition to debuting his new song, Willie also shared an essay about his upcoming project written by music journalist Mikal Gilmore, which details the parallels between the country legend’s artistry and Sinatra’s. The two artists became close friends and frequent colleagues over the years, and Willie has dabbled in Sinatra’s discography for decades.



That’s Life is due out in full on February 26. In addition to the songs Willie’s already shared, the 11-track project includes classics like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “Luck Be a Lady.”





By Carena Liptak

