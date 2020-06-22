Thomas Rhett shares an “Unforgettable” year of “Life Changes” with his dad, Rhett Akins

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi’s Rock The SouthFather’s Day is Sunday, and during this past year, Thomas Rhett got to share a pretty unique experience with his dad, Rhett Akins: He took him on the road to open his VHS Tour.

“He’s always come on the road with me to write,” TR explains. “But we’ve never actually nailed down like a whole series of shows that we were gonna do together.”

“He got fifteen minutes in the very beginning of the tour and he asked for seventeen-and-a-half minutes so he could play another song,” TR continues. “But it’s been really special, man. I think we’ll have that memory for forever that we got to tour together and write songs together.”

Of course, the elder Akins is eminently qualified for the position. In addition to writing big hits for folks like Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, Rhett also had his own big songs like “That Ain’t My Truck” and “Don’t Get Me Started” in the nineties.

“It’s just really interesting to see the younger generation get out there and see a guy who they don’t know,” Thomas Rhett observes. “Like he’ll get out there and go, ‘For y’all millennials, I’m Thomas Rhett’s dad. And for all of you born in the seventies, my name’s Rhett Akins.'”

“And it’s really cool to see my fans kind of understand… you know, where I came from physically and mentally,” TR adds.

Rhett also gave TR a new baby brother in March, as Brody James Akins joined the family. That makes him just slightly younger than Thomas Rhett’s daughter, Lennon Love, who came into the world in February.

By Stephen Hubbard

