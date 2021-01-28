Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard offer message of unity, compassion with “Undivided”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard call for a nation that’s “Undivided” in their upbeat new song.

A summery melody of hand claps and a steel guitar serves as the backdrop as Tim introduces the first verse, telling the story of a 7th-grade student named Billy, a target of childhood bullying, with Tim wishing he had been the friend Billy needed at the time.

Tyler, who wrote the song while quarantining on his tour bus, comes in on the second verse, pointing out that we’ve made a habit of viewing the world from one stark viewpoint or another. “I wish we didn’t think like that,” he says.

Tim and Tyler then unify on the chorus, singing, “I think it’s time we come together/You and I can make a change/Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place.”

“Cheers to looking at all humanity with love, compassion, empathy, and grace,” Tyler writes on Instagram.

“Undivided” will be featured on the deluxe edition of Tim’s album Here on Earth with an anticipated spring release date.

