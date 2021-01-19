Tim McGraw once cheered up Bruce Springsteen after Grammy loss

John Russell/CMA – Sometimes, even superstars need a little help putting things into perspective. For rock legend Bruce Springsteen, that perspective once came in the form of a pep talk from Tim McGraw.

After the 2003 Grammy Awards, Bruce was feeling a little low after losing the Album of the Year Trophy (for his project The Rising) to Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me. Then, he happened to run into Tim backstage.

The pair revisited the memory during a recent episode of Tim’s show, Beyond the Influence Radio, where Bruce was a special guest.



“I always remember one thing you said to me. It was the night after we lost the Grammy for The Rising and I came into the dressing room and everybody was kind of down in the mouth,” Bruce recalls in the interview. “And [Tim] said, ‘Hey, what’s the matter, man? You’re Bruce Springsteen.’”

Tim’s always had a knack for prioritizing gratitude and keeping perspective. That’s also been the message behind several of the songs on his 2020 Here on Earth album, such as “Gravy” and “I Called Mama.”

“I always remember that, man,” Bruce goes on to say of the incident. “That took me up, it was kind of a great moment. And I’ve always remembered that when I think of you.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...