Trisha Yearwood champions “Every Girl in This Town” with new song

Trisha Yearwood‘s new song “Every Girl in This Town” is an anthem for young women everywhere.

Written by Caitlyn Smith, Connie Harrington and Erik Dylan, the song features themes of big dreams, heartbreak and love.

“Stretchin' for stars on our tip toe hearts, tryin' to get our big dreams off the ground/like every girl in this town,” Trisha sings over a cinematic melody that's similar to many of her early hits.

“Every Girl in This Town” serves as the first release from Trisha's highly anticipated new country record, which is expected to be released in the fall.

“Making this album reminded me of making my first album in 1991 — a freeing feeling of just getting to be creative and not worrying about anything beyond just taking care of the music, finding the right songs and having fun in the studio,” she shares with People.

It will be her first country album since 2007's Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.

