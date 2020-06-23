Trisha Yearwood, The Judds are among the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021

ABC/Image Group LATrisha Yearwood, The Judds and Kelly Clarkson are among the artists who will receive their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. The full, 35-honoree class was announced today during a livestreamed event hosted by the organization.



Each year, a panel of artists and entertainers who are part of the Walk of Fame convene to select the new class of incoming honorees. This year’s selected recipients fall into the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Recording, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Radio.

In addition to the honorees who are representing the country contingent, other recording artists being honored include groundbreaking rapper Missy Elliott, “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean, pioneering rock group Jefferson Airplane and many more. They’ll be honored alongside actors and performers including Courteney Cox, Zac Efron and Christian Slater.



Trisha and The Judds both have some practice when it comes to receiving a star in their name: They’re both included in the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.



Dates for star ceremonies for the new honorees are not yet available, as the recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies upon being selected. To learn more, visit the Walk of Fame’s website.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...