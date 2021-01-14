Tyler Rich says he stumbled upon a dead body while out on New Year’s jog

Matt Winkelmeyer – Tyler Rich‘s 2020 closed out in one of the worst ways imaginable — he stumbled upon a body during his final jog of the year.

Taking to Instagram to share his horrific story, the “Feels Like Home” singer shared a screenshot of the news report on Friday and wrote, “Not the way I planned on closing out 2020… My heart breaks for this poor young man.”

“This will be an image and moment of my life, I’ll never forget,” the 34-year-old continued, saying he first thought he stumbled upon a sleeping homeless person and stopped to see if the man needed help.

“I felt bad for him, he was sleeping facedown and just looked like he was in a bad place. So, I turned around and went back to check on him,” Rich said, adding that he quickly began to realize something was wrong.

Rich said that the incident has left him shaken and wrote, “I’m doing what I can to process this, the image, the reality. It’s been a rough 24 hours.”

The singer thanked “first responders and our military that look death in the eye every day, and are able to continue to live their everyday lives.”

The singer also expressed his condolences to the person’s family and, in a separate post, revealed that he spoke with the unidentified man’s mother.

Rich later urged his fans to reach out and ask for help in times of crisis and shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The death is still under investigation.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

By Megan Duley

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

