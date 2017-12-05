Walker Hayes announces 2018 Good as Gold tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Walker Hayes is set to drop his debut album, boom., on Dec. 8. Ahead of the project’s release, the “You Broke Up with Me” singer has revealed his 2018 Good as Gold Tour. The tour borrows its name from a lyric in his gold-certified hit, where he sings, “No girl, can’t touch my good as gold.”



“I am so humbled by folks wanting to see this live that we can do this,” Walker says in a statement. “I’m so honored to have so many supporters — from my peers to the industry to Country radio — on this crazy journey with me. You all have absolutely changed my life.”

The trek kicks off Feb. 1 in Connecticut and has the singer traveling from coast to coast through April. Tickets go on sale beginning Dec. 8 at WalkerHayes.com.

Here’s the itinerary for Walker Hayes’ Good as Gold Tour:

2/1 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun — Wolf Den

2/2 — Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

2/3 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

2/17 — Charlotte, NC, The Coyote Joe’s

3/1 — Oxford, OH, Brick Street Bar

3/2 — Chicago, IL, Joe’s on Weed Street

3/3 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

3/15 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

3/16 — Indianapolis, IN, 8 Seconds Saloon

3/17 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

3/24 — Savannah, GA, Saddlebags

4/26 — Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens Crystal Palace

4/27 — San Martin, CA, Close LaChance Winery

