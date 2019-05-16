Watch now: George Strait turns arenas into “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

George Strait currently has his biggest hit in nearly six years with his top 20 song, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar.” The last time a Strait single did this well was in 2013 when “I Got a Car” made it to #17 as well.

The tune may be called “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” but that’s not where King George went to shoot the music video. The new clip mixes footage from a couple of his recent arena shows with shots of couples showing off some steps in a dance hall.

You can check out the “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” video on YouTube now.

Next up, George heads for Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, June 8 to play Buckeye Country Superfest along with Blake Shelton, Chris Janson and Midland.

