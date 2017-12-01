Watch now: Hunter Hayes teams up with alt-pop trio Echosmith for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” video

ABC/Image Group LA

There’s a new holiday track from Hunter Hayes this yuletide season, as the Louisiana native teams up with alt-pop trio Echosmith to remake the John Lennon Christmas classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Hunter and Echosmith even made a music video that features behind-the-scenes footage of the two acts recording the song. They all get into the spirit by wearing reindeer antlers, sharing candy canes and playing around with Christmas tree decorations.

The track appears on the band’s recently-released holiday EP, An Echosmith Christmas.

