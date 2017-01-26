“We Should Be Friends”: Why Miranda Lambert and Opening Act Aubrie Sellers Are Two of a Kind

Warner Music Nashville

Even though she grew up on the road with her CMA-winning mom Lee Ann Womack, this year, newcomer Aubrie Sellers steps out on her own, opening her first big tour with Miranda Lambert.

She and the reigning ACM Female Vocalist go way back, since Aubrie’s stepdad, Frank Liddell, has produced all of Miranda’s albums. Aubrie even sang on her last record, 2014’s Platinum. Still, she says it was a complete surprise when she was invited to open the Highway Vagabond trek.

“I was not expecting this at all. It just kind of came out of the blue for me,” Aubrie remembers. “I was in the middle of a radio tour when I got the call, and I was so excited that I couldn’t get ready. I was running around the hotel room, telling everyone I know!”

While Aubrie’s vocals may sound eerily familiar, the songwriting and sound of her debut album, New City Blues, is probably unlike anything you’ve heard before — in fact, she’s nicknamed it “garage country.” Aubrie expects her willingness to take a chance is one of the main reasons she landed the coveted spot.

“The thing I love about Miranda is she’s never chased any trends either,” Aubrie says. “She’s always done her own thing, and she didn’t sound like anything else when she came out… She’s always being herself, but always being true to whoever she is in the moment… also, she just likes to kick a**, so that’s fun!” she laughs.

Tonight, Aubrie plays her first arena, as she takes the stage at Evansville, Indiana’s Ford Center with Miranda and Old Dominion.

