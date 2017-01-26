Why Chris Janson May Owe Luke Bryan a Thank You for His Summer Gig

UMG Nashville

Chris Janson heads out on Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour this summer, and it turns out he may owe Luke Bryan a thank you for the connection.

“I’m excited to be on the road with Sam,” Chris says. “What a great guy. The real deal. We became buds while on [the] Farm Tour with Luke… I really respect Sam’s artistry,” he adds.

The “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker will open the dates, along with Maren Morris and Ryan Follese. Chris believes their individual styles of country music will make this one of the hottest shows of 2017.

“This tour is a beautifully different blend of music, like none other out there,” Chris says. “We are all so different, yet we all share the common bond that is music.”

Chris kicks off his 15 in a 30 run June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s currently in the studio working on his sophomore album, while his latest single, “Holdin’ Her,” continues to climb the chart.

