Why Dustin Lynch was pinching himself during his “CMA Country Christmas” debut

Earlier this month at the CMA Country Christmas taping at the Grand Ole Opry House, you could feel the excitement — with most of it centered around one thing: Reba McEntire’s first time hosting the annual ABC holiday special.

That was certainly the case for Dustin Lynch, who’s a certified Reba super-fan.

“Oh my gosh, it’s gonna be amazing,” he said backstage. “You know, rehearsals were great yesterday, and I look forward to talking with her. Come on, let’s be honest. Anytime Reba McEntire introduces you onstage — it’s been a crazy year of ‘pinch me’ moments and this is one of ’em.”

This year, Dustin makes his CMA Country Christmas debut, singing a yuletide classic.

“I can’t believe I even got dibs on this one. I’m doing ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.’ It’s one of my favorites. We kinda melted [Frank] Sinatra and Bing [Crosby] into this version that I’m gonna do.”

So could a holiday record from Dustin be far behind?

“I don’t know if I’ll ever do a Christmas album,” he admits. “It’s part of my record deal, so I think in writing I have to. But there’s not been any talks yet, for whatever reason.”

“I sing Christmas music year-round,” Dustin explains. “I catch myself in the heat of summer singing Christmas songs, and I know that’s when those are supposed to be recorded. So I’ll fall right into place if they ever ask me to do one.”

The two-hour CMA Country Christmas special premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

