Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker and more head for Wisconsin to play Farm Aid 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo

In 2019, Farm Aid will return to “America’s Dairyland,” taking over the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 21.

Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews are all set to perform, along with Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker, and Jamey Johnson, plus other music legends, including Bonnie Raitt. Look for more acts to be added later this summer.

Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson says America’s farmers are now dealing with issues similar to those they faced when the event was founded more than thirty years ago.

“With devastating weather, low prices and harmful farm and trade policies, America’s family farmers are facing immense challenges to hold on to their farms,” Willie says. “It’s not right … family farmers are essential for all of us.”

“By bringing our festival to the heart of the struggle,” he continues, “we will stand side by side with farmers. At Farm Aid 2019, we’ll highlight solutions and show our support for family farmers’ contributions to our health, economy and environment.”

Tickets for Farm Aid 2019 go on sale this Friday.

