“You’ll Accomp’ny Me”: Frankie Ballard Covers Bob Seger on New Single

If you’re a fan of Bob Seger, chances are you’re gonna like the new song from Frankie Ballard.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan native is putting out his cover of the Seger classic “You’ll Accomp’ny Me” as the next single from his latest album, El Rio. The original was the second release from Seger’s iconic Against the Wind album, and went to #14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 back in 1980.

Chances are the new version has the Seger seal of approval, since the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has taken Frankie on tour with him in the past. Seger happens to be a fellow Michigander as well, hailing from Detroit.

