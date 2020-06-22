Zac Brown Band celebrated Father’s Day with from-home “The Man Who Loves You the Most” video

Andy SappAhead of Father’s Day this Sunday, the Zac Brown Band have shared a from-home performance of their just-released song, “The Man Who Loves You the Most.” In the clip, the band mates each check in from home to play their part.

Frontman Zac Brown is the father of four daughters, and the song was inspired partially by the increased quality time he’s been able to spend with his children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The band first debuted the new song during an installment of John Krasinski’s Some Good News web series.



“Since we can’t tour, this is the first time in years I’ve been able to spend an extended period of time home with my kids,” Zac reflected when the song first came out earlier this month. “I’m blessed with four incredible daughters…this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally.”

As Father’s Day is fast-approaching, the single also inspired a line of limited-edition shirts and greeting cards, which are available for purchase via the band’s website.

