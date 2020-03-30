Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles is fast-tracking his children’s album in response to COVID-19

Diego PerníaZac Brown Band bandmate Coy Bowles is planning to release a children’s album, Music for Tiny Humans. According to People, the singer has moved up the release date for his new project in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the record will be available on Friday, more than a month ahead of schedule, in order to “get the music out to the people when they need it most,” the singer says.

Coy is also a children’s book author, with three published kids’ books to his name. His most recent, When You’re Feeling Sick, came out in 2017.

Now, he’s adding his musical skills into the equation. “I put more heart and soul and love into this album than anything I’ve ever done professionally,” Coy explains.

Part of the proceeds from the project will go to Save the Children and MusicCares, two organizations dedicated to supporting those in need through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Coy’s project includes a learning kit that he created in partnership with Lakeshore Learning.

“We are all in this together and I want to be part of the positive influence,” the singer added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...