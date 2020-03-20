Here’s everything we know about the local impacts of COVID-19. You also might be interested in checking out two other pages on our website, we keep a list of online meetings here and here is a list of businesses that remain open.
- Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Map Here is the Johns Hopkins University map you’ve heard us talk about on the air. For other Coronavirus COVID-19 information, visit our COVID-19 page. Additional information is also available from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
- City of Glenwood and Valley View Hospital Online Forum The City of Glenwood Springs and Valley View Hospital will be hosting a live community forum to address some community and health issues 11-11.30 AM Friday March 20, 2020. The live forum can be viewed at the City’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO/ The community is invited to ask questions for Glenwood Springs mayor, Jonathan Godes, and Dr ...
- Coronavirus Claims a Third Victim in Colorado COLORADO SPRINGS—(AP) – Health officials in Colorado say a man in his 60s has died of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health said today the man had been in contact with a woman in her 80s who was the first person in the state to die of the virus. The woman ...
- Third Case of Coronavirus in Garfield County GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s third positive case of COVID-19 has been reported. According to the county health department, the patient is a man in his 20’s. Health officials say he is recovering at home in isolation while information is gathered to identify anyone who may have had contact with him. The health department says this is ...
- COVID-19 Tech Tips Tips that will help people avoid scams, malware, & computer viruses that have exploded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a unique interview as it was conducted in a “virtual meeting” through the internet. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/03-18-2020%20Kelly%20Thompson%20-%20COVID-19%20Tech%20Tips.mp3
- Aspen to Parachute Schools Closed Through April 17 Following the guidelines laid out by Governor Polis on Monday, public schools from Aspen to Parachute will be closed through April 17. In a joint press release from the Aspen, Roaring Fork, RE-1 and District 16 School Districts, Kelsey Bean says standardized Colorado Department of Education assessments will also be suspended for the remainder of ...
- Citizens Will be able to Attend Rifle City Council Meeting Remotely Citizens Will be able to Attend Rifle City Council Meeting Remotely With most if not all government buildings closed to the public as a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19, many government agencies are looking to the internet for a solution to honor public health guidelines while still doing business and allowing community input. One ...
- Holy Cross Energy is Helping COVID-19 Victims GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Holy Cross Energy is stepping up for anyone in the valley impacted by Coronavirus. Holy Cross President and CEO Bryan Hannegan says no one will be disconnected for non-payment. As the virus continues to spread, more people will be forced to isolate in their homes and consequently miss work and a paycheck or two. ...
- RFTA Routes Changed During Outbreak GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Public transportation is being cut back in some areas of the valley in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority says all service to Buttermilk has ended. The Snowmass Village, Roaring Fork local and Hogback bus routes will continue to operate seven days a week but with a few service reductions ...
- TRI-County Area Changing Testing Procedures GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Pitkin and Eagle County health officials were overrun with people wanting to get tested for Coronavirus at community testing sites last week. That approach was scrapped after two days. Garfield County Public Health Director Yvonne Long says local hospitals in each county recommended moving beyond the broad-based approach to testing for the virus. She ...