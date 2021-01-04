DENVER (AP) – A statewide relief fund for those in need because of the pandemic has been taken offline after raising nearly $23 million since March. A spokeswoman for Gov. Jared Polis says a seventh and likely final round of grants was recently distributed and that the state is working with the philanthropic community and the Legislature to come up with a more permanent infrastructure to provide relief. Colorado lawmakers approved 10 bills and more than $300 million in spending for COVID-19 relief during a special session in December.

Like this: Like Loading...