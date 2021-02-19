COVID Shots Delayed by Weather

Glenwood Springs/Rifle—If you were scheduled to receive your second COVID-19 vaccination today, you’ll have to wait until next week. Shipments of the second dose have been delayed by the nasty weather that has practically paralyzed the mid and southwest United States. Valley View Hospital has automatically rescheduled second doses for Wednesday, February 24th at the same time as the original appointment. In Rifle, appointments for the second shot will be made for Thursday, the 26th. Grand River Health will call everyone to schedule a time. Officials say the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be given for up to six weeks after the first shot.

