COVID Vaccine Arrives

DENVER (AP) – Colorado received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. A FedEx driver delivered a box holding 975 frozen vials of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech to Colorado’s health department laboratory in Denver today. Governor Jared Polis eagerly signed for the package. After opening the box, he held down a tracking device for five seconds to confirm that Colorado had received the doses. The small tray of doses was then put in an otherwise empty freezer obtained for the vaccine. Colorado expects to get more than 46,000 doses of the vaccine through Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...