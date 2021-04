Glenwood Springs—More COVID-19 vaccines are being offered this week in Garfield County. Everyone aged 16 and older can get a Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Garfield County health officials say they don’t know from week to week how many vaccinations will be shipped so it’s important for folks to register for an appointment in your community on the county vaccine website and @garfieldhealth on facebook.

