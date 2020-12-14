Garfield County COVID Cases Climbing

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to soar. According to the latest report from the county’s public health department, 807 positive cases have been confirmed over the past two weeks for an average of 57 per day. The COVID-19 death toll is now up to 23. County Public Health Director Yvonne Long says she is certain the spike is due to a lot of people that ignored warnings about large gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

