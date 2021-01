GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop. County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt says a month ago, the average was almost 70 cases per day. Last week’s 7-day rolling average was down to 29.6. Hohstadt says it would’ve been lower if not for one unusual day. “This week we had 55 cases reported to us last Thursday, January 14th,” he said. Garfield County’s total COVID count since last March is up to 4,528 with 35 deaths.

