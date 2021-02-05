Garfield County Moving to the Less Restrictive Level Yellow

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Garfield County bars and restaurants may want to raise a glass of cheer tomorrow as the COVID-19 dial moves to yellow. Today, the good news was handed down from Governor Jared Polis and the state health department that Garfield and several other counties have seen significant drops in the COVID incidence rate that warrants fewer restrictions. Garfield County’s 14-day COVID count between January 22nd and February 4th is 275. Between Christmas Eve and January 7th it was 601. Starting at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments can operate at 50 percent capacity or up to 150 people. The last call for drinks will now be 11 pm.

