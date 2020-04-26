COVID-19 cases according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of 4:00 PM on April 25 County Cases Change from Previous Day Deaths Eagle 512 +6 6 Garfield 83 +2 2 Gunnison 151 ? 4 Mesa 38 ? 0 Pitkin 59 0 2 Rio Blanco 1 ? 0 The table above includes information from counties within our coverage and adjacent counties.

You can find the latest news from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment here:

