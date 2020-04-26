COVID-19 cases according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of 4:00 PM on April 25

CountyCasesChange from Previous DayDeaths
Eagle512+66
Garfield83+22
Gunnison151?4
Mesa38?0
Pitkin5902
Rio Blanco1?0
The table above includes information from counties within our coverage and adjacent counties.

Local COVID-19 Hospital Data

HospitalNumber of Positive COVID-19 AdmissionsNumber of Positive COVID-19 DischargesUpdatedMore Information
Aspen Valley (Aspen)12Not Available4/24/2020Pitkin County COVID-19 Dashboard
Grand River (Rifle)20*4/23/2020Garfield County Emergency Operations Center
Saint Mary's (Grand Junction)1**354/25/2020Mesa County Public Health
Vail Health (Vail)38Not Available4/24/2020Eagle County COVID-19 Monitoring
Valley View (Glenwood)15124/23/2020Garfield County Emergency Operations Center
This data has been provided by the indicated public safety agency linked under "More Information") and is assumed to be accurate as of the date indicated.

*-One patient was transferred to another facility
**-Currently hospitalized. Mesa County does not provide cumulative data.

