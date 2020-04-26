COVID-19 cases according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of 4:00 PM on April 25
|County
|Cases
|Change from Previous Day
|Deaths
|Eagle
|512
|+6
|6
|Garfield
|83
|+2
|2
|Gunnison
|151
|?
|4
|Mesa
|38
|?
|0
|Pitkin
|59
|0
|2
|Rio Blanco
|1
|?
|0
Local COVID-19 Hospital Data
|Hospital
|Number of Positive COVID-19 Admissions
|Number of Positive COVID-19 Discharges
|Updated
|More Information
|Aspen Valley (Aspen)
|12
|Not Available
|4/24/2020
|Pitkin County COVID-19 Dashboard
|Grand River (Rifle)
|2
|0*
|4/23/2020
|Garfield County Emergency Operations Center
|Saint Mary's (Grand Junction)
|1**
|35
|4/25/2020
|Mesa County Public Health
|Vail Health (Vail)
|38
|Not Available
|4/24/2020
|Eagle County COVID-19 Monitoring
|Valley View (Glenwood)
|15
|12
|4/23/2020
|Garfield County Emergency Operations Center
*-One patient was transferred to another facility
**-Currently hospitalized. Mesa County does not provide cumulative data.
You can find the latest news from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment here:
Tweets by CDPHE