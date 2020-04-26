Important telephone numbers:

If you have non-emergency, non-medical questions for law enforcement related to the Public Health Order (Stay at Home Order) the state call center: 1-833-598-5553 8am-5pm 7 days a week.

Volunteers: 945-1377 extension 2020.

Aspen to Parachute COVID-19 Help Hotline: 970-429-6186 (Available 8AM-8PM, 7 days a week in English and Spanish).

Questions about social distancing and emergency regulations: 945-1377 extension 8120.

Carbondale Emergency Task Force information: https://www.kmts.com/news/volunteers-needed-in-carbondale

Garfield County Information can be found at the top of the Garfield County website: https://www.garfield-county.com/

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to fill out the form here: https://www.garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-symptoms-form/

Pitkin County COVID-19 Information: https://pitkinimt.org

Eagle County Public Health website: https://www.eaglecounty.us/covid-19/

Eagle County symptoms monitoring/self-reporting website: http://www.ecemergency.org/2020/03/covid-19-symptoms-monitoring.html?m=1

Mesa County COVID-19 information can be found here: https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/

Rio Blanco County COVID-19 information can be found here: https://www.rbc.us/592/Coronavirus-Update