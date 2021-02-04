Pitkin County Discovers Possible COVID Variant in Two People

ASPEN—Two Pitkin County residents may have been infected with the more contagious COVID-19 variant. County health officials were notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s state lab that early test results indicate they contracted a “variant of concern.” Additional testing is taking place to confirm the results. County officials are working with the two people in question to prevent further spread of the virus. They say the two share a common exposure source and are believed to be connected. The COVID variant was first confirmed in the United Kingdom in December.

