Join us for a virtual interactive prom brought to you by KMTS. This event is open to all High School students from Aspen to Parachute! Just set up an online meeting or get together with 10 or less of your friends, tune in to KMTS on the radio, on the App, and at www.kmts.com, and dance the night away.

High School students can record shoutouts to your friends and request songs at any time by calling 970-947-8932.

Our DJs, Unite Untie, will drop the first beat at 8:00!

If you would like to financially support the KMTS Virtual Interactive Prom, you can contribute using a credit card

If you have a question or a suggestion on how we can make your Virtual Interactive Prom better, let us know by filling out this form.