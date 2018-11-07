2018 Colorado Proposition Results

Constitutional Amendment V – Reduce Assembly Age Minimum From 25 to 21 years old

2,656 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

Yes, 659,220 – 35 percent

x-No, 1,228,980 – 65 percent

Constitutional Amendment W – Revise Judge Retention Vote Allow single question

2,571 of 3,219 precincts – 80 percent

Yes, 963,677 – 53 percent

No, 845,148 – 47 percent

Constitutional Amendment X – Redefine Industrial Hemp To statutory definition

2,566 of 3,219 precincts – 80 percent

x-Yes, 1,096,405 – 61 percent

No, 709,664 – 39 percent

Constitutional Amendment Y – CD Redistricting Commission 12 independent members

2,611 of 3,219 precincts – 81 percent

x-Yes, 1,317,735 – 71 percent

No, 532,614 – 29 percent

Constitutional Amendment Z – GA Redistricting Commission 12 independent members

2,591 of 3,219 precincts – 80 percent

x-Yes, 1,298,617 – 71 percent

No, 534,953 – 29 percent

Constitutional Amendment A – Prohibit Slavery No convict exception

2,619 of 3,219 precincts – 81 percent

x-Yes, 1,206,451 – 65 percent

No, 649,619 – 35 percent

Constitutional Amendment 73 – Tax Increase for Schools Income and corporate tax

2,646 of 3,219 precincts – 82 percent

Yes, 837,425 – 45 percent

x-No, 1,043,274 – 55 percent

Constitutional Amendment 74 – Property Devaluation Award If caused by government

2,650 of 3,219 precincts – 82 percent

Yes, 874,845 – 46 percent

x-No, 1,010,851 – 54 percent

Constitutional Amendment 75 – Expand Campaign Fund Limits Offset candidate wealth

2,602 of 3,219 precincts – 81 percent

Yes, 622,732 – 34 percent

x-No, 1,218,237 – 66 percent

Proposition 109 – Bonds for Highway Projects Increase state debt

2,629 of 3,219 precincts – 82 percent

Yes, 722,890 – 39 percent

x-No, 1,144,567 – 61 percent

Proposition 110 – Sales Tax for Transport Also authorizes bonds

2,647 of 3,219 precincts – 82 percent

Yes, 756,628 – 40 percent

x-No, 1,120,285 – 60 percent

Proposition 111 – Cap Payday Loan Costs Limit APR to 36%

2,621 of 3,219 precincts – 81 percent

x-Yes, 1,424,680 – 77 percent

No, 432,531 – 23 percent

Proposition 112 – Fuel Dev Distance Minimum Req 2500 ft to structure

2,676 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

Yes, 825,530 – 43 percent

x-No, 1,083,676 – 57 percent

