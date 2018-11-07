2018 Key Statewide Races

Leading candidates are in bold. Candidates marked “x-” have been declared winners by the Associated Press.

Governor

2,704 of 3,219 precincts – 84 percent

x-Jared Polis, Dem 998,183 – 52 percent

Walker Stapleton, GOP 870,051 – 45 percent

Scott Helker, Lib 48,140 – 2 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 18,458 – 1 percent

U.S. House District 1 Denver

255 of 434 precincts – 59 percent

x-Diana DeGette, Dem (i) 147,329 – 72 percent

Casper Stockham, GOP 53,382 – 26 percent

Raymon Doane, Lib 5,135 – 2 percent

U.S. House District 2 North Central

461 of 538 precincts – 86 percent

x-Joe Neguse, Dem 211,340 – 60 percent

Peter Yu, GOP 120,546 – 34 percent

Nick Thomas, Una 12,150 – 3 percent

Roger Barris, Lib 6,687 – 2 percent

U.S. House District 3 Western Slope

472 of 507 precincts – 93 percent

x-Scott Tipton, GOP (i) 159,878 – 52 percent

Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem 133,345 – 43 percent

Mary Malarsie, Una 9,557 – 3 percent

Gaylon Kent, Lib 4,932 – 2 percent

U.S. House District 4 Eastern Colorado

514 of 544 precincts – 94 percent

x-Ken Buck, GOP (i) 180,626 – 62 percent

Karen McCormick, Dem 110,587 – 38 percent

U.S. House District 5 Central

268 of 351 precincts – 76 percent

x-Doug Lamborn, GOP (i) 138,434 – 59 percent

Stephany Spaulding, Dem 90,143 – 38 percent

Douglas Randall, Lib 7,800 – 3 percent

U.S. House District 6 Central, Arapahoe, Adams

417 of 476 precincts – 88 percent

x-Jason Crow, Dem 151,239 – 53 percent

Mike Coffman, GOP (i) 125,963 – 44 percent

Kat Martin, Lib 4,114 – 1 percent

Dan Chapin, Una 3,383 – 1 percent

U.S. House District 7 Northwest Denver subs

299 of 347 precincts – 86 percent

x-Ed Perlmutter, Dem (i) 150,385 – 60 percent

Mark Barrington, GOP 92,630 – 37 percent

Jennifer Nackerud, Lib 8,904 – 4 percent

Secretary of State

2,681 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

x-Jena Griswold, Dem 973,519 – 51 percent

Wayne Williams, GOP (i) 895,553 – 47 percent

Amanda Campbell, AmC 35,805 – 2 percent

Blake Huber, Una 8,720 – 0 percent

Treasurer

2,666 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

Dave Young, Dem 961,446 – 51 percent

Brian Watson, GOP 891,238 – 47 percent

Gerald Kilpatrick, AmC 48,488 – 3 percent

Attorney General

2,682 of 3,219 precincts – 83 percent

Phil Weiser, Dem 950,652 – 50 percent

George Brauchler, GOP 908,832 – 47 percent

William Robinson, Lib 54,416 – 3 percent

