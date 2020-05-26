2020 Garfield County Fair Canceled

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The 82nd annual Garfield County Fair and Rodeo has been canceled due to the risks involved with COVID-19 and large crowds. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a motion made by Tom Jankovsky to call off bull riding, professional rodeo, the demolition derby, the monster truck rally, the carnival, and the Friday night concert. Some events will be spared including a virtual livestock auction and possibly the 4H Open Class, the kids rodeo, and the family rodeo. Garfield County Fair Board President Levy Burris says the difficult decision was made at this time to get out of contract agreements and recuperate as much money as possible for the county. Burris says hopefully the funds can be used for next year’s fair and rodeo. He says if necessary, to keep costs down, the county could hold a scaled-down event. No decision has been made yet by the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce regarding the Fair Parade but Commission Chairman John Martin believes it’s unlikely the city will approve a permit.

Like this: Like Loading...