27th Street Bridge Will Remain Closed all Week

Glenwood Springs—It’s going to be another week of detours around Glenwood Springs. The 27th Street Bridge will remain closed through Friday, September 20th. The new and improved Sunlight Bridge was originally scheduled to reopen this morning at 6 but due to delays in the dismantling of the old bridge, the highly anticipated slide-in of the new bridge had to be postponed. In addition to the bridge, the South Grand Avenue intersection will remain closed as well as the Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River. The same detours remain in effect. Motorists should use 8th Street while pedestrians and bicyclists continue to use the old Cardiff Bridge or the 14th Street Bridge to cross the river. Crews with Wadsworth Construction plan to have the remaining east side of the bridge and existing columns fully dismantled today. Once the new bridge is moved into place, a great deal of work has to be done to complete the roadway connections before it can opened back up to traffic.

