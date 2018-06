Durango—The 416 fire north of Durango is now at 26 thousand acres and growing. About a thousand firefighters on the ground and in the air are battling the nearly tw0-week old blaze and have achieved 15 percent containment. Officials say they don’t expect to have full containment until the end of July or early August. Crews are focusing on protecting structures on the southern end of the fire as well as in Hermosa, the Falls Creek subdivision, the town of Purgatory and the Highway 550 corridor.

