SEVERANCE, Colo. (AP) – A 9-year-old Colorado boy is trying to get rid of his town’s ban on snowballs, a law on the books since its founding nearly a century ago. When elementary students visit town hall in Severance, the mayor and town board members tell them about the law and also say they have the power to change it. Nine-year-old Dane Best is the first one to try. He is scheduled to present his list of reasons at Monday night’s town board meeting.

