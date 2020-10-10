According To US officials: Climate Change Not a Threat to Rare Wolverine

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – U.S. wildlife officials are withdrawing proposed protections for the snow-loving wolverine. The move comes after government biologists determined the rare and elusive predator is not as threatened by climate change as once thought. A prior attempt to withdraw proposed protections was blocked by a judge in Montana who pointed to evidence from government scientists that the species was “squarely in the path of climate change.” But officials say new research shows enough snow will persist at high elevations for wolverines to be able to build their dens in mountain snow fields. Wildlife advocates say they expect to challenge the decision in court.

