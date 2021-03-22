Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police

Update: 8:54PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment. Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive. The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley. He had been with Boulder police since 2010.

Update: 8:00PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment. He didn’t give more details on the shooting or how many people were killed. The Boulder County district attorney says investigators know how many people died at the King Soopers store in Boulder, but their families are still being notified so the number of victims isn’t being released yet. Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.

Update: 7:00PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated. He didn’t give more details on how many people were killed or other details about the shooting. He said they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on the motive.

Update: 5:28PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado have responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket. Law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building in Boulder and told someone inside to surrender Monday. A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.” Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.

(BOULDER, Colo.) — An “active shooter” has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

The suspect allegedly used a long gun, according to sources.

There are reports of multiple victims with injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to a source.



Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Nearby eyewitnesses shared videos from outside the lot, which show officers ordering the suspect to come out of the store with his hands up and surrender.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out a statement Monday afternoon reacting to the incident.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder,” he wrote. “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

