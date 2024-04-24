Active Wildfire in the Crown Mountain Area

update: as of 5:30 PM, the fire near Crown Mountain is officially contained. The official size of the fire is estimated at 5 acres.

There is an active wildfire in the area of Lester Lane, south of Willits in the Crown Mountain area.

This is seperate from the controlled burn that was further north near Carbondale.

Smoke is visible from both fires, and emergency services are aware of both fires and have crews and resources onsite.

Hooks Lane has also been closed to all traffic between Willits Lane and Emma Rd.

No evacuations are ordered at this time.

We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...