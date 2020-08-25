Additional Fire Causes Closure of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon

8:10pm: I-70 is now open both directions through Glenwood Canyon.

A new fire in the area of Cottonwood Pass has necessitated the closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. A firefighting helicopter is reportedly taking water from the Colorado River, so the road through Glenwood Canyon has been closed for safety reasons. The Colorado Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic will have to exit at mile 116 (the main Glenwood Exit) while westbound traffic will have to exit at mile 133 (Dotsero Exit).

No additional information is available on the new fire, but resources from the Grizzly Creek Fire are responding.

