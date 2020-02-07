Additional Weather Related Closures for Friday February 7th 2020

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—The list of closures and cancellations continue to snowball. Glenwood Springs city hall is closed for the day. Officials opened the doors at 10 o’clock this morning, (two hours later than usual) but decided to close for the day due to the snow and hazardous driving conditions. The Glenwood Springs Community Center closed early yesterday, reopened this morning at 6 but will close early again today at 4. The Daddy-Daughter Dance however is still on as scheduled. Today’s snow day school cancellation was actually declared last night for the Roaring Fork Re-1 District including all after school activities. Classes were also canceled in the Aspen School District and in Eagle County. All District 16 schools were in session in Parachute. Colorado Mountain College closed every campus in the immediate area except Aspen. Finally, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed today due to the weather.

